5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $739,900

April Williams, M: 402-301-3012, april.williams@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - OPEN SUNDAY 1-3PM. Just Completed! Showcase Homes brand new expanded split bedroom ranch plan situated on our last treed walkout lot in Vistancia. Generous upgrades & modern finishes throughout. Redesigned great room w/ linear fireplace, shiplap wall, & built-in cabinets that make a big statement. Gorgeous kitchen w/ shaker cabinets and shelving, soft close drawers, wood cabinet hood, large island w/ quartz countertops, & huge walk-in pantry w/ 2nd oven & expanded coffee bar. Convenient Powder Bath off kitchen. Private primary suite w/ free standing tub, large walk-in shower, & closet connects to laundry room. Spacious dropzone area w/ lockers. Awesome finished basement w/ large rec area w/ corner fireplace, wetbar w/ tabletop seating, 2 beds w/ walk-in closets, ¾ bath, & large storage room. The lot and house are a real showstopper so don't pass this one up!