Better than waiting for a new home. Less than 1 year old, 5 bed,4 bath, 3 car garage walkout ranch home In Vistancia. The home is a split bedroom plan, south facing, on a beautiful lot that backs to trees. Modern open floor plan w/ kitchen that features 36 inch gas cooktop, custom cabinets & open shelves, soft close drawers, wood range hood, wood floors, shiplap accents, large island w/Quartz counters, large walk-in pantry, coffee bar. Convenient powder room by garage entrance, drop zone area w/lockers. Primary bath with standing tub and walk-in shower & closets. Basement includes wet bar, large family room and storage room that can be finished for more living space. 2 bed & 3/4 bath below grade. Covered deck & patio. Security system , window treatments, water softener and kitchen frig stay.