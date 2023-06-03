Sandie McPadden, M: 402-871-5343, smcpadden@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Kids can walk to Blue Sage Elementary across the street! Plenty of room for everyone in this new CROWN, LTD. 5 bedroom 2 story home with 3 levels of finished space on a west facing walkout lot! Unique layout with office and U staircase not visible from entry! Gorgeous kitchen with quartzite countertops, walk in pantry and large center island. Four bedrooms upstairs and one in the finished lower level with bathroom. All bedrooms are spacious with walk in closets and bath access. Second floor laundry room. Home Energy Rating System (HERS) =53
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $745,000
