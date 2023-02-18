Sandie McPadden, M: 402-871-5343, smcpadden@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Kids can walk to Blue Sage Elementary across the street! Plenty of room for everyone in this new CROWN, LTD. 5 bedroom 2 story home with 3 levels of finished space on a west facing walkout lot! Unique layout with office and U staircase near back of house! Gorgeous kitchen with quartzite countertops, walk in pantry and large center island. Four bedrooms upstairs and one in the finished lower level. All bedrooms are spacious with walk in closets and bath access. Second level laundry room. Will be tested for HERS rating once house has been completed.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $745,000
