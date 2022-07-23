5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $745,000

Sandie McPadden, M: 402-871-5343, smcpadden@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Kids can walk to Blue Sage Elementary School across the Street! Plenty of room for everyone in this new CROWN, LTD. 5 bedroom 2 story home with 3 levels of finished space on a west facing walkout lot! Unique features like a hidden pocket office and U staircase out of sight from the entry! Gorgeous kitchen with walk-in pantry and large center island. Four bedrooms upstairs and one in the finished lower level. All bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closets. Second level laundry room. Construction has started, so plenty of time to select your finishes! Price subject to change depending on finishes. Will be tested for HERS rating once house has been completed.