Cassidee Reeve, M: 402-706-2901, creeve@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - NEW FLOORPLAN! This 5 bedroom ranch, 4 Car Garage, 4 Bath home features an open concept floor plan, finished basement with theatre room, wet bar and tons of storage! Main floor suite has walk-in closet, walk-in shower, dual sinks, linen cabinet and soaking tub. Kitchen features WI pantry, 8' long island, custom cabinets, solid surface counters, tile back splash, and under cabinet lighting. Extra tall ceilings in living room with gorgeous fireplace & windows. Call today for more information or your private showing. AMA
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $749,500
