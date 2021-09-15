 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $749,999

Carrie Christensen, M: 402-369-2332, c.christensen@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - This home has everything you want or desire! Enjoy the spacious eat-in kitchen with gorgeous custom cabinets, new granite counters, double ovens and walk-in pantry. Light colored hard wood floors. Formal dining and private office on the main floor. Second floor features four large bedrooms and its own family room/game room. The primary closet is a room in itself! Bamboo flooring throughout the second floor. Entertaining a large crowd? Relax on the covered deck or gather around your outdoor fireplace on the lower patio. Call to set up your showing today! AMA

