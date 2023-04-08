Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - New Farmhouse Chestnut Ranch built by Kelly Construction! Buyers get a "Day with the Designer" to choose final selections! Call to see what is left to choose! This home contains 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage and high-end finishes throughout. Right when you step in the front door, you will fall in love with the vaulted ceilings in the great room with a beautiful fireplace to cozy up next to. You will love with the open kitchen with a huge island, pantry and all appliances included! Enjoy the large primary suite that has a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, his/her sinks, and heated flooring! The massive walkout basement is perfect for entertaining with wet bar and fireplace! The basement also features 2 bedrooms, flex room, and lots of windows for natural light. Enjoy the massive covered deck! Builder warranty + 3 Year Service One Home Warranty!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 9 p.m. Saturday, April 1, to the 2600 block of North Laverna Street in reference to someone r…
A Fremont man who is accused of stabbing a 4-month-old infant to death in January 2021 was acquitted on the grounds of insanity on March 17, a…
Three people were arrested and charged with suspicion of numerous drug charges after Dodge County sheriff’s officials allegedly found more tha…
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.
Experts believe the skeletal remains found two weeks ago in rural Douglas County are those of an adult man.