WHY WAIT TO BUILD? This gorgeous 1.5 year old home is move in ready! Features include a spacious open design complete with high ceilings, and a wall of windows. A luxurious primary suite with custom finishes, and bath complete with walk in shower, dbl sinks & soaking tub. Three beds up and 2 down add flexibility for home offices, work out rooms and more. Additional features in the walk out LL include a wet bar, large family room & fireplace. Enjoy your covered deck overlooking a fully fenced yard backing to common area. Landscaping & custom blinds included! Showings start 3/31 10:00 AM
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When Brian Wennstedt was running the restaurant at Wilderness Lodge, a motel no longer operating in Fremont, there was a special element missing.
Fremont Police officers responded to the 700 block of North Park Avenue at about 8 p.m. March 26 to investigate a possible child abuse complaint.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched this past weekend to the 1400 block of Ohio Street in reference to an assault.
Here's a complete recap of Friday's NCAA tournament action plus everything you need to know about tonight's Elite 8 games.
Fremont Police officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of North D Street at about 3:29 p.m. March 28 in reference to a physical dis…
PLATTSMOUTH – A public hearing on a proposed solar farm near Murray set for April 12 has been postponed until further notice.
Police arrest Fremont woman
The last time Rollie Otte saw Ed Scott was at Lackland Air Force Base.
Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds is sending a warning to folks who text while driving.