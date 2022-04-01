 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $750,000

WHY WAIT TO BUILD?  This gorgeous 1.5 year old home is move in ready! Features include a spacious open design complete with high ceilings, and a wall of windows.  A luxurious primary suite with custom finishes, and bath complete with walk in shower, dbl sinks & soaking tub. Three beds up and 2 down add flexibility for home offices, work out rooms and more. Additional features in the walk out LL include a wet bar, large family room & fireplace.   Enjoy your covered deck overlooking a fully fenced yard backing to common area. Landscaping & custom blinds included!  Showings start 3/31 10:00 AM

