5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $750,000

WHY WAIT TO BUILD? This gorgeous 1.5 year old home is move in ready! Features include a spacious open design complete with high ceilings, and a wall of windows. A luxurious primary suite with custom finishes, and bath complete with walk in shower, dbl sinks & soaking tub. Three beds up and 2 down add flexibility for home offices, work out rooms and more. Additional features in the walk out LL include a wet bar, large family room & fireplace. Enjoy your covered deck overlooking a fully fenced yard backing to common area. Landscaping & custom blinds included! Showings start 3/31 10:00 AM