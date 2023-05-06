Cassidee Reeve, M: 402-706-2901, creeve@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - NEW FLOORPLAN! This 5 bedroom ranch, 4 Car Garage, 4 Bath home features an open concept floor plan, finished basement with theatre room, wet bar and tons of storage! Main floor suite has walk-in closet, walk-in shower, dual sinks, linen cabinet and soaking tub. Kitchen features WI pantry, 8' long island, custom cabinets, solid surface counters, tile back splash, and under cabinet lighting. Extra tall ceilings in living room with gorgeous fireplace & windows. Call today for more information or your private showing. AMA
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $755,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A total of 13 coaches across 10 sports and extracurricular programs at Fremont High School did not have required state coaching certificates, …
A Fremont police officer arrested in Iowa in early April officially resigned his position with the city on Monday, April 24. Officer Payton L.…
Did you suffer tire or vehicle damage recently while driving on U.S. Highway 275 between 23rd Street and Morningside Road? If so, you may be e…
In response to allegations that more than a dozen coaches within the Fremont Public Schools athletics and extracurricular programs did not hav…
Fremont Police responded at 2:47 a.m. Saturday, April 29, to the 1400 block of East First Street for a possible assault and burglary.