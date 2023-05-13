Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - New Chestnut Ranch built by Kelly Construction! Buyers get a "Day with the Designer" to choose final selections! Call to see what is left to choose! This home contains 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage. Fall in love with the floor plan, featuring great room with a beautiful fireplace to cozy up next to. You will love with the open kitchen with a huge island and pantry. Enjoy the primary suite that has a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, double sink vanity, and heated floor! The massive walkout basement is perfect for entertaining! The basement is equipped with a bar, 2 bedrooms, flex room, and lots of windows for natural light. While outdoors you can admire the covered deck and yard with no rear neighbors and outdoor fireplace. Hot & Cold water in HEATED GARAGE w/ 14 ft ceilings! This home has everything you could want and more, don't miss your chance to make it your own. You won't be disappoin