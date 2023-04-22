Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - New Farmhouse Chestnut Ranch built by Kelly Construction! This home contains 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage and high-end finishes throughout. Right when you step in the front door, you will fall in love with the vaulted ceilings in the great room with a beautiful fireplace to cozy up next to. You will love with the open kitchen with a huge island, pantry and all appliances included! Enjoy the large primary suite that has a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, his/her sinks, and heated flooring! The massive walkout basement is perfect for entertaining with wet bar and fireplace! The basement also features 2 bedrooms, flex room, and lots of windows for natural light. Enjoy the massive covered deck! Builder warranty + 3 Year Service One Home Warranty!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $760,000
