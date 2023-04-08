Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - New construction without the wait! Move into this brand new, 5 bed(+flex), 3.5 bath, beautiful Kelly Construction ranch! Open the front doors & be greeted w/ a spacious open floor plan & tons of natural light. Living area features beautiful stone fireplace & leads into gorgeous kitchen w/ oversized island. All slate stainless steel appliances included! Amazing primary suite w/ full bathroom featuring heated tile flooring, walk in shower & freestanding soaker tub. Tons of space in the walk in closet. Two more large bedrooms, another full bathroom & convenient main floor laundry complete main level. Head to the walkout lower level & you'll find tons of space, large wet bar, 2 bedrooms w/ full bath & exercise room. Designer light fixtures throughout, high quality finishes, quartz countertops, custom cabinets & railings - the entire home sourced through top notch local suppliers & professionally designed. B