PHOTOS ARE OF PREVIOUSLY SIMILAR MODEL. HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND HAS ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE OF OCT. '23 AND IS ON A FLAT LOT. Echelon Homes' Sydney coastal floor plan features a stunning vaulted ceiling in the great room, complete with accent beams and floor to ceiling windows. Quartz countertops, custom cabinetry and woodwork are showcased throughout the home. Enjoy cooking in this expansive kitchen with gas cooktop, large island and a walk in pantry. LED accent lighting in the kitchen and basement rec area provides ambiance when entertaining. The spacious primary bedroom features a walk in closet, and the primary bathroom will wow you with its large tiled shower. Laundry room is connected to the primary closet for added convenience. Drop zone area is a great bonus. Huge basement with gorgeous wet bar complete with built in cabinets and wine fridges. Relax under the covered patio or out by the firepit! Come check this one out in Blue Sage Creek in Elkhorn!