Contract pending. Amazing ranch home in The Prairies with no backyard neighbors! Enjoy the privacy & function of this 5 bed/4 bath home in one of Omaha's most popular neighborhoods! The main floor has open concept Kitchen w/gorgeous quartz island with waterfall design, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, walk-in pantry & open to living and eating area. Wood floors are stunning and add a natural element to the modern design. Living room has views of beautiful trees & sunsets while sitting by the gas fireplace. Primary suite w/beautiful walk-in shower, soaker tub, walk-in closet with washer/dryer. 2 other bedrooms also on main. The lower level has an amazing glass enclosed wine room, wet bar/rec area, family movie night area, 2 bedrooms & lots of storage. The wall of floor to ceiling windows opens up your view to the amazing deck to create a unique indoor/outdoor living space. Backs to walking trail.