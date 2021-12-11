Chelsea M Nelson, M: 402-657-8905, chelsea@one80omaha.com, https://www.kwElite.com - PICTURES ARE OF SIMILAR PREVIOUSLY COMPLETED MODEL. THIS HOUSE IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND HAS AN ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE OF JULY 2022. This spectacular house by Echelon Homes will wow you the minute you step into the front double doors. An open-concept 5 bedroom ranch has all the amenities you need! Living room showcases shiplap accent fireplace and floor to ceiling windows. The gorgeous kitchen has a cascading quartz island, beautiful tile backsplash, and gas cooktop. Retreat to the primary suite with a soaking tub and walk-in tile shower. Primary closet also features the laundry room for added convenience. Relax in the expansive basement rec area with wet bar, glass enclosed wine room, and exercise room. Two more bedrooms in the lower level with a Jack and Jill bath. The covered deck and patio is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Located in popular Blue Sage Creek with Elkhorn Schools, com
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $785,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies were continuing on Monday to follow up with leads and potential associates of a man wanted after a purs…
Police probe car-bike accident
At approximately 9:45 a.m., Dec. 6, Ethan T. Schutt, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, THC wax (h…
Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies have apprehended a suspect wanted in connection with a pursuit involving law enforcement on Sunday.
At approximately 12:45 p.m. Dec. 2, Kevin J. Thayer, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license in the 1300 …
A grand jury determined there was no criminal conduct in regard to the death of a Fremont man who was shot by police in May.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., Dec. 2, Cosmo J. Deakins, 24, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant after officers responded to…
At approximately 11 p.m., Dec. 5, William H. Wilson, 70, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traf…
A 31-year-old Fremont man was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for possession of a controlled substance and…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.