 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $785,000

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $785,000

Chelsea M Nelson, M: 402-657-8905, chelsea@one80omaha.com, https://www.kwElite.com - PICTURES ARE OF SIMILAR PREVIOUSLY COMPLETED MODEL. THIS HOUSE IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND HAS AN ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE OF JULY 2022. This spectacular house by Echelon Homes will wow you the minute you step into the front double doors. An open-concept 5 bedroom ranch has all the amenities you need! Living room showcases shiplap accent fireplace and floor to ceiling windows. The gorgeous kitchen has a cascading quartz island, beautiful tile backsplash, and gas cooktop. Retreat to the primary suite with a soaking tub and walk-in tile shower. Primary closet also features the laundry room for added convenience. Relax in the expansive basement rec area with wet bar, glass enclosed wine room, and exercise room. Two more bedrooms in the lower level with a Jack and Jill bath. The covered deck and patio is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Located in popular Blue Sage Creek with Elkhorn Schools, com

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Fremont teen

Police arrest Fremont teen

At approximately 9:45 a.m., Dec. 6, Ethan T. Schutt, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, THC wax (h…

Fremont officer makes arrest

Fremont officer makes arrest

At approximately 12:45 p.m. Dec. 2, Kevin J. Thayer, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license in the 1300 …

Arrest follows verbal disturbance

Arrest follows verbal disturbance

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Dec. 2, Cosmo J. Deakins, 24, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant after officers responded to…

Police arrest Omaha man

Police arrest Omaha man

At approximately 11 p.m., Dec. 5, William H. Wilson, 70, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traf…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News