Benjamin Merwald, M: 402-320-8443, ben.merwald@milford.com, https://www.milford.com - OPEN FRIDAY with Wine and Cookies 5pm-7pmWelcome to your dream home nestled in the Hamptons Neighborhood. This stunning ranch-style residence offers a unique low slung frame with a charming wood and stone exterior, accented by an asymmetrical design that sets it apart.Step inside to discover a spacious and airy interior with large windows inviting an abundance of natural light, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The flow between rooms and open shelving throughout the home enhances the sense of space and provides a perfect blend of modern and classic aesthetics. The home’s sleek, minimalistic, and timeless design exudes elegance. Chrome accents and light fixtures add a touch of sophistication, while the large pantry space and functional mudroom cater to your daily convenience.Boasting a finished basement, this home provides extra versatility for entertainment or relaxation.