Brian Wilson, M: 402-850-0731, brian.wilson@bhhsamb.com, www.brianwilsonteam.com - Photo is of similar home. Amazing new 2277 ranch plan by Al Belt Custom Homes in Elkhorn's popular Blue Sage Creek! For detailed floor plan, go to Associate Documents. Home offers 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, over 3700 fsf, oversized 4 car garage. Gourmet kitchen, oversized island with storage, high-end ss appliances, double oven, painted/birch cabinets, quartz counters, 5" rift & quarter sawn oak flooring, walk-in pantry, mud room with lockers. Beautiful built-ins, wrapped beam decorative ceiling and stone fireplace to ceiling in great room. 3 bedrooms on main level. Primary bedroom suite features large walk-in closet, oversized walk-in shower & stand-alone tub, plus separate vanities. Finished lower level with wet bar, spacious rec room with fireplace, 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, plus exercise room & 3/4 bath. Hardi-Plank siding, Pella windows, covered patio and front porch, plus beautifully landsca
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $798,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLATTSMOUTH – A new restricted crossing has been proposed on Nebraska Highway 1, also known as Murray Road, upon completion of the U.S. Highwa…
A man has sued former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass, the county, the City of Fremont and others over his confinement in a mental-health unit following badgering phone calls and texts from Glass.
Fremont Police officers responded at 10:06 p.m. May 15 to the 1800 block of North Garfield Street to investigate a possible disturbance.
Fremont Police officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. May 17 to a business in the 2800 block of East 23rd Avenue North in reference to an empl…
Between Scribner and Fremont this weekend, you can enjoy bull riding, concerts, a fishing derby, and a poker run.
Betty (McDonald) George
PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who struck a police officer in the lip during a drunk-driving incident pled guilty to two charges Monday morning.
Cody Johnson’s Sept. 16 concert was moved from Pinewood Bowl to Pinnacle Bank Arena before it was announced, because he's now one of the hottest brands going in country music.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 8:42 p.m. May 17 to John C. Fremont Park in reference to a disturbance.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.