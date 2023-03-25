Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet "Sienna", Hildy Homes newest side entry two-story plan. Sienna has a grand entry that is sure to make a bold impression. Her main level features an open concept kitchen, large walk-in-panty, great room with fireplace, dining room, living room, office, mudroom, extra closets, and powder bath. She offers 5-bedrooms, 5-bathrooms and a large 4-car garage with over 4,600 sq. ft. of finished living space. The primary suite features two master closets, large walk in tiled shower, and soaking tub. Oh, did we forget to mention, Sienna has a finished basement with an open family room, wet-bar, and rec room. A.M.A. MOVE IN READY!!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $799,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont Police officers responded at about 8:39 a.m. March 21 to the area of 23rd Street and Somers Avenue following a report of individuals p…
A lucky player who purchased a Nebraska Pick 5 lottery ticket in Fremont for the Thursday, March 16, drawing is holding a ticket worth $45,000…
Madi Kubik was selected in the Athletes Unlimited Volleyball College Draft, when six collegiate stars were invited to play in the third season…
Read through the real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Efforts to revitalize and upgrade the Fremont Mall took a small step forward last week when the Fremont City Council approved moving discussio…