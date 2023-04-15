Chris Beaton, M: 402-657-7663, chris.beaton@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/chris.beaton - Welcome to your Modern Farm House dream home! This house will impress you with its high end finishes and open feel with lots of windows, natural light and high ceilings! The 4 plus garage will make you happy and will have brand new epoxy floors soon! This home is located on one of the largest lots in Blue Sage and has and additional bathroom specifically designed with its own entrance from the outside for all your POOL guests! The kitchen boast high-end appliances and a walk-in pantry with quartz counters for all your everyday appliances! 3 bedrooms on main and 2 below. The walk-out basement is incredible and has a full bar with another walk-in pantry that could be your future wine room! Don't miss the electric window coverings in living room, entry and kitchen areas!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $825,000
