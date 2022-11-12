Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet "Sienna", Hildy Homes newest side entry two-story plan. Sienna has a grand entry that is sure to make a bold impression. Her main level features an open concept kitchen, large walk-in-panty, great room with fireplace, dining room, living room, office, mudroom, extra closets, and powder bath. She offers 5-bedrooms, 5-bathrooms and a large 4-car garage with over 4,600 sq. ft. of finished living space. The primary suite features two master closets, large walk in tiled shower, and soaking tub. Oh, did we forget to mention, Sienna has a finished basement with an open family room, wet-bar, and rec room. A.M.A. *** All photographs are simulated with similar finish and layout. Estimated Completion Date is Dec. 28th, 2022.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $849,900
