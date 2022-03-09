 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $875,000

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $875,000

Marie Bartlett, M: 402-843-8870, marie.bartlett@kwelite.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Acreage in the city in highly sought-after Skyline Ranches! Endless possibilities await in this split entry situated on 3.1 acres and over 4,641 sq. foot. Potential to continue renovations and build equity or even start new by tearing down and rebuilding to make a dream home or custom build! Outbuilding on property, backs to Bridle trial, and close to Dodge St. This incredibly unique and rare find makes this a must see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News