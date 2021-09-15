Thomas Christoffersen, M: 402-216-3473, thomas.christoffersen@exclistings.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Ready for the space you’ve been dreaming of and all the tranquility you could ever want??? Imagine long walks or horse rides in the ever unique, beautiful, and secluded Skyline Ranches neighborhood!! This one of a kind property offers over 2.3 acres of private space, an amazing in-ground pool, just under 5000 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and so much more! Relax on a hot day in the pool, grill out on the wrap around porch, and then reel in the night with the kids in the beautiful theatre room! Built in 2014 this amazing home offers an updated feel without the crazy cost of building! Come see this bad boy as it won't last long!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $895,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
No one was injured in a two-story house fire early Sunday morning.
- Updated
Woman faces shoplifting charge
- Updated
At approximately 7:20 a.m., Sept. 8, Anthony D. Thomsen, 21, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, strangulation and crimi…
- Updated
A Union Pacific train was derailed after striking a tractor-trailer east of Fremont Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
Police arrest Fremont man
- Updated
At approximately 9:15 p.m., Sept. 10, Angelia O. Gard-Arnold, 54, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of…
- Updated
Police arrest Fremont woman
A judge sentenced the man to the equivalent of 42 to 52 years in prison for repeatedly wrapping a scarf around a 2-year-old’s neck and hanging her several times as she lost consciousness. David Coleman also videotaped the abuse.
A 29-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to four to six years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary Monday for a 6-mile, high-speed car chase with…
- Updated
At approximately 11 p.m., Sept. 8, Michael A. Poppino, 36, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcoho…