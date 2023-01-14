 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $915,000

You'll love this awe-inspiring french modern MAXIM HOMES new construction home with massive windows and custom finishes throughout. Step in from the garage to find a generous drop-zone, leading to the kitchen w/ walk-in pantry. Quartz countertops adorn the kitchen with touches of wood, and all NEW stainless steel appliances included. The main level has 10' ceilings, 8' doors and a gorgeous double sided fireplace. Upstairs, the generous master suite features separate oversized double vanities, makeup area, custom tile walk-in shower w/ tub & huge closet. The primary bath leads to the second level laundry area which also has easy access to the additional 3 bedrooms directly from the hallway. In the basement, you'll love the full wet bar with dishwasher, 5th bed + bath, and huge entertainment space. The back patio leads to a huge flat back yard fully fenced in w/ gate for direct access to Blue Sage Creek Elementary without crossing a single street. Call to schedule your showing today!

