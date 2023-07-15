Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - New SOUTH facing Kelly Construction 1.5 story Modern Masterpiece BACKING TO TREES is now complete! The main level is an open floor plan and has tons of windows to let in loads of natural light and features a gorgeous porcelain gas fireplace. Entire house has custom soft-close cabinets. Kitchen features high-end Café appliances, gas stove, pantry & large island. The main floor primary has an en-suite bathroom complete with HEATED tile floors, walk-in shower, soaker tub & huge walk-in closet. Head to the second level to find a loft space, 3 large bedrooms including an additional en-suite and other 2 bedrooms are J&J with separate vanities, all with walk-in closets! You will love to entertain in the walkout basement that features a wet bar (appliances includ!) & 8+ ft linear fireplace! The 5th bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom complete the lower level. The large covered deck features a gas fireplace and overloo