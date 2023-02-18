Jennifer Chinn, 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - New Kelly Construction 1.5 story Modern Masterpiece BACKING TO TREES is ready for you to make your final selections! The main level is an open floor plan and has tons of windows to let in loads of natural light. Entire house has custom soft-close cabinets. Kitchen features high-end Café appliances, gas stove, pantry & large island. The main floor primary has an en-suite bathroom complete with heated tile floors, a walk-in shower, soaker tub & huge walk-in closet. Head to the second level to find a loft space, 3 large bedrooms including an additional en-suite and other 2 bedrooms are J&J with separate vanities, all with walk-in closets ! You will love to entertain in the walkout basement that features a wet bar and 8+ ft linear fireplace! The 5th bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom complete the lower level. Heated garage with hot & cold water. The large covered deck features a gas fireplace and overlooks the large,