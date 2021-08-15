5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $225,000

Dick Gibb, M: 402-680-3945, dickgibb@dickgibb.com, www.dickgibb.com - Showings begin August 30th so mark your calendar to come see this charming 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2-story home situated on a large corner lot in Fremont. Adorned with a wrap-around front porch and all original woodwork, including beautiful hardwood floors, this home has so much to offer! As you pass through the leaded glass door, you are greeted by an open staircase. The living room and large formal dining room adjoin the eat-in kitchen featuring all stainless appliances, ample amounts of cabinets, yards of counter space, a breakfast bar and tile floors and backsplash. Also on the main floor are 2 of the five bedrooms, including the primary bedroom complete with a full bath and cozy fireplace. The utility/mud room is conveniently located at the back of the home with access to the backyard. The home itself has tons of storage throughout and there is also a storage shed in the backyard. With a new roof and permanent sid