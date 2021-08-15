Dick Gibb, M: 402-680-3945, dickgibb@dickgibb.com, www.dickgibb.com - Showings begin August 30th so mark your calendar to come see this charming 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2-story home situated on a large corner lot in Fremont. Adorned with a wrap-around front porch and all original woodwork, including beautiful hardwood floors, this home has so much to offer! As you pass through the leaded glass door, you are greeted by an open staircase. The living room and large formal dining room adjoin the eat-in kitchen featuring all stainless appliances, ample amounts of cabinets, yards of counter space, a breakfast bar and tile floors and backsplash. Also on the main floor are 2 of the five bedrooms, including the primary bedroom complete with a full bath and cozy fireplace. The utility/mud room is conveniently located at the back of the home with access to the backyard. The home itself has tons of storage throughout and there is also a storage shed in the backyard. With a new roof and permanent sid
5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Fremont woman was injured after driving through a brick wall early Monday afternoon.
- Updated
Two Fremont men face drug and burglary charges following a pursuit early Wednesday morning.
PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who is being charged with his sixth lifetime drunk-driving offense took part in a bond review hearing in Plattsmout…
- Updated
At approximately 7 a.m., Aug. 7, Ivan S. Romero, 32, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic …
- Updated
At approximately 11:15 p.m., Aug. 8, Christopher LR. Beauregard, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license …
- Updated
Fremont City Councilmember Michael Kuhns formally announced his resignation as Ward 3’s representative Wednesday.
At approximately 3:40 p.m., Aug. 12, Sulema K. Olivas, 27, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a …
- Updated
At approximately 11 a.m. Aug. 7, Ezequiel J. Zavala, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a …
Drake Geiger, 16, collapsed after a water break at practice and was taken to the hospital. Medical staff couldn't revive him and he died there. He had played football at Norris Middle School.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.