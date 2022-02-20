 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $339,900

Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - Fantastic home in historic Fremont! This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a spacious 2 car garage with an additional guest house. It has been updated throughout and flaunts a gorgeous gourmet kitchen, spacious main floor, beautiful hardwood floors, catalytic soapstone wood burning stove, and a great outdoor space for entertaining guests! New windows were installed throughout the entire home in 2019. This home also has a great addition, a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom guest house above/behind the garage that has over 800 finished square feet with an open kitchen/living room concept. Great for when you have guests stay with you!

