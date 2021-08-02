 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $450,000

Blair Horner, M: 402-936-6140, blair@donpeterson.com, - This property has everything. Perfect setup for the home hobbyist or a home-based business. 5 bedroom 3 bath home with 2-car attached garage. 2900+ sq. ft. shop with concrete floors, heat, 6 overhead garage doors, a ¾ roughed in bath, and a separate 200 amp electrical panel and electric meter. There is another detached oversized 1-car garage. 8 zone automatic sprinkler system for main yard by house on city water. Second 6 zone sprinkler system on well water. 10.5 x 13 custom built split-log building for guests. There is an 8 x 12 storage shed and a 10 x 12 greenhouse. Store approximately 10 autos inside protected from the elements. Such a unique property. All on one acre of land. Come see this one!

