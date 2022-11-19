Roxanne Andrlik, M: 402-660-8246, roxanne.andrlik@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - New construction, Edison floorplan with Modern elevation, build by The Home Company. Features include 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 4 car garage on a lakefront lot. Great open floorplan, spacious kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops, black stainless gas appliances and walk in pantry. Living room features large picture windows, electric fireplace with stone surround. Primary suite with tray box ceiling, ceiling fan, sitting room, walk-in closet, bath with double sinks, quartz countertops, and walk in shower. Open flex/dining room, large drop zone, black windows, and sprinkler system. Approximate completion Nov/Dec 2022. AMA.
5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $520,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts said the Husker football coaching search — now passing 66 days and counting — has made “very good progress” on the radio Wednesday.
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple was accidentally hit by a Michigan kick returner and took a hard fall in the first half of the Huskers’ game against the Wolverines.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 4:21 a.m. Nov. 16 to a business in the 700 block of North Broad Streets for a prior assault complaint.
Fremont Police officers conducted a traffic stop at 1:26 p.m. Nov. 17 near 16th Street and Nye Avenue.
Elkhorn North junior basketball standout Britt Prince responded “6 million” when a classmate making a video asked her how many Jews she had killed.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at about 11:08 p.m. Nov. 12 in the 1900 block of North Broad Street.
North Bend is hosting an event designed to help bring even more cheer to the holiday season.
Where is Nebraska going? As the strange 2022 season has slipped from interesting to sobering, we know where it’s been, writes Sam McKewon. Saturday’s loss served almost like a summary statement.
Teel Family Dentistry will change its name in the coming weeks. It will be called Fremont Laser Dentistry.
See which students were named to the honor roll at Fremont High School.