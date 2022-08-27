Roxanne Andrlik, M: 402-660-8246, roxanne.andrlik@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - New construction, Edison floorplan with Modern elevation, build by The Home Company. Features include 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 4 car garage on a lakefront lot. Great open floorplan, spacious kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops, black stainless gas appliances and walk in pantry. Living room features large picture windows, electric fireplace with stone surround. Primary suite with tray box ceiling, ceiling fan, sitting room, walk-in closet, bath with double sinks, quartz countertops, and walk in shower. Open flex/dining room, large drop zone, black windows, and sprinkler system. Approximate completion Nov/Dec 2022. AMA.
5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $534,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Fremont man was arrested on several charges after a Sunday night accident on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 6, west of North Bend.
A 22-year-old Fremont man was charged in the death of an Omaha woman when boat sank in Missouri River.
Police arrest Fremont man on numerous charges
Police arrest Fremont woman
Drivers received minor injuries after two different accidents that occurred Monday in Dodge County.
Cooper Weitzel wears a size 11 ½ Adidas cleat. They’re the same pair he laced up last year as Bergan marched its way to the C-2 state champion…
Police arrest Fremont man for sexual assault
Search warrants executed in Cedar County reveal new information regarding a quadruple homicide investigation in Laurel.
Rodeo clown Kay Schwedhelm knew the bull would enter a tight spin after springing out of the rodeo chute.
Nicole Mooney won the Grand Prize of the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport during the Festival of Joy on Aug. 20 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont.