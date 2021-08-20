Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - You can really have it all with this home. Enjoy the character of the prestigious historic Nye Avenue, while also enjoying the amenities and finishes of a newer custom home. Relax by the salt water pool, enjoy the heated and cooled custom newer oversized man cave 4+ car garage. Choose from 2 primary suite bedrooms, with additional 3 more bedrooms. Pick and choose from the 4 different family room areas to relax in. The newer master bath features custom soap stone and marble throughout. Modern convenience of the laundry located by all the bedrooms. 100% full brick home with a custom newer Davinci roof. Security automatic gated back driveway featuring the most private backyard in town. This home is also being offered at 80% fully furnished.
5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $795,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
FBI agents arrested a 16-year-old male at an eating establishment in Fremont earlier this week. The teen, who is wanted in connection with a h…
- Updated
Two Fremont men face drug and burglary charges following a pursuit early Wednesday morning.
- Updated
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
- Updated
At approximately 4 a.m., Aug. 14, John R. Belt, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic…
Nye Square has welcomed Brooke Belina as its new executive director.
- Updated
At approximately 3:30 p.m., Aug. 15, Audrey N. Schwarze, 20, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, THC wa…
- Updated
At approximately 4:35 p.m., Aug. 16, Joseph D. Brainard, 35, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, met…
- Updated
At approximately 3:30 a.m., Aug. 17, Charles R. Foster, 38, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peac…
- Updated
No one was injured in a fire that started in a garage on Monday evening.
- Updated
First-year Fremont volleyball coach Karen Nelsen feels pretty good about the team she is inheriting.