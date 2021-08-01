Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - You can really have it all with this home. Enjoy the character of the prestigious historic Nye Avenue, while also enjoying the amenities and finishes of a newer custom home. Relax by the salt water pool, enjoy the heated and cooled custom newer oversized man cave 4+ car garage. Choose from 2 primary suite bedrooms, with additional 3 more bedrooms. Pick and choose from the 4 different family room areas to relax in. The newer master bath features custom soap stone and marble throughout. Modern convenience of the laundry located by all the bedrooms. 100% full brick home with a custom newer Davinci roof. Security automatic gated back driveway featuring the most private backyard in town. This home is also being offered at 80% fully furnished.
5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $844,000
