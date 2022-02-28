5 Bedroom Home in Hooper - $420,000

Mark Ruwe, M: 402-719-8173, mark.ruwe@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - This beautiful walkout ranch home features 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, heated porcelain tile in the kitchen and dining area. The basement features 2 bedrooms and an additional room that could be a 6th non-conforming bedroom, freshly remodeled bathroom, sitting area and a rec-room that walks out to a spacious patio. 3-car attached garage along with a 25X25 pole building, horse shelter and poly/vinyl fencing that surrounds most of this 2 acre property. Other added benefits are the Logan East Rural Water System connected to the property. Just 1 1/4 miles from pavement with an easy 35–40-minute commute to West Omaha and a 20-minute commute to either Fremont or Blair. Want to work from home? Not a problem! There is high speed fiber optic internet already in place! Be sure to check out the great views of the countryside while you're there! Any and