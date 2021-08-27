Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - This remarkable home is a rare find that comes with a profound history. It's charming in every aspect! It was once known as the first college West of the Mississippi. Remodeled to resemble a Western lodge, this 3.6 acre property is loaded with rustic details including the antler chandelier and all the wooden details throughout this stunning home! Relax in the fully updated modern master bath with a beautiful standalone bath and a glass enclosed shower. Outside you can appreciate the amazing views in your own outdoor oasis. Loads of outdoor luxuries for entertaining such as your own campsite, pool and treehouse. Just beyond the home is an oversized outbuilding that is temperature controlled with plenty of storage space. This warm and inviting home will have you feeling like you're on vacation!
5 Bedroom Home in Nickerson - $949,000
