Experience the timeless charm of this classic midcentury modern home w/private treed backyard perfect for future pool & amazing peaceful nights. Double wide entry doors, w/herringbone inlay.2-toned cabinetry w/soft close &custom storage needs. High end GE Café appliance package in matte black.Quartz countertops complemented by full-height quartz backsplash. 9-ft wide fireplace,wrapped in custom trim, Walnut wood beam accents above. Primary has 2nd door leading to covered deck &spa-like bathroom w/oversized rain shower. Custom closet w/center island. Office tucked behind kitchen & 2 add bedrooms w/their own bathrooms. Custom railing &stairs leading to large LL w/full kitchen, custom TV/fireplace wall and impressive 13 ft NanaWall doors for true indoor/outdoor living. Expansive bar w/ample seating & storage +high end lighting. Pool rough-ins are installed w/specific pool lockers &bathroom.