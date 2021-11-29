 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,300,000

  • Updated
Jim Marriott, M: 402-659-7916, JimMarriott@kw.com, https://www.omahakellerwilliams.com - Beautiful executive estate on two-acre wooded lot in The Hamptons! This gorgeous custom home is loaded with unique features and top-of-the-line finishes throughout. Two-story entry features curved staircase and custom mosaic tile flooring leading to grand living room with floor to ceiling fireplace, built-in cabinets and large Pella windows. Gourmet Chef's kitchen features large double granite island, rich custom cabinetry, and massive walk-in pantry. Master suite features a cozy sitting area with private screened porch, dual walk in closets, and spa like bath. Finished basement is perfect for entertaining complete with wet bar, theatre area, billiards area. Beautiful climate controlled sports court features soaring 25' ceilings, customized flooring and audio system. Large covered composite deck and covered patio overlook beautiful wooded yard with gas fire pit. This ideal setting offers the perfec

