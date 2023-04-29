Erin Eliz Strunk, M: 402-598-1504, erin.strunk@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - It is not often that a home that attracts you from the curb can also offer the timeless architectural details that will allow you to enjoy it in entirety for years to come! This 1.5 story home built in 2019 is light, bright, spacious & offers a plan that encourages connection & areas for focus - whether that be study, read, unwind or dine. The main floor offers an open concept living/dining/kitchen + patio access in addition to the primary suite, laundry, 1/2 bath & office. Enjoy a "staircase moment" & classic architecture when heading up to the second story which includes a sitting room, 3 bedrooms + 2 baths. The lower level offers an expansive wet bar, dining & living room, additional bedroom + bath, a flex space & workout room! Situated on a .51 acre walkout lot adjacent to communal space this property feels serene and spacious - the ideal setting for a future pool or grounds to enterta