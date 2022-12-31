5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,575,000

Pat & Linda Ciochon-Lichter, M: 402-680-2875, lciochon@cox.net, https://www.thelichterteam.com - ONE OF A KIND!!! This gorgeous walkout ranch home features a breathtaking view of Lawrence Youngman Lake on a large cul-de-sac lot. Just one of the many features in this spectacular home is a 2 story 1600 sqft attached pool house with a large indoor pool that can be entered from both levels and can open to the outside patio for your enjoyment. This home features 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2 kitchens, 2 laundry areas, a theater room, heated tile floors on the main floor, a wonderful patio with a built-in fire pit, power blinds in the primary bedroom, beautiful ceiling treatments and 2 fireplaces. The whole house surround system is also on the patio and in the pool area and many of the electronics stay. There is a large wet bar featuring many extras. The large 4 car garage has plenty of storage and the exercise room has a rough-in for a future mother-in-law suite. All appliances are included, p