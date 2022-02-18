Eric Carraher, M: 402-312-3301, eric@merakirg.com, https://www.kwElite.com - There was no expense spared on this 1.5 story 5 bd 4.5 ba stunning Elan smart home in the highly coveted Prairies neighborhood. This Custom home was built by Landmark & has everything you can dream of. When walking through the 8' double wood doors you'll find soaring ceilings,private office,an extra large one of a kind laundry room w/ drop zone. The immaculate high end chefs kitchen featuring SS appliances,soft close cabinets & butlers pantry. The main living space includes custom wood ceiling details & one of a kind lighting,gas fireplace & oversized windows looking out to the award winning backyard w/ pool,lavish landscaping & a covered-heated outdoor kitchen. The main floor primary bd boasts a second fireplace,wood detail wall,heated flooring in the ensuite w/ walk in shower,dual vanities,oversized soaker tub & a huge walk-in closet w/ a custom built in closet system. That is only the main floor! Theres to
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $2,000,000
