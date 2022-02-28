Ashley Mason, M: 319-621-7170, ashley@MoveWithAMason.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Welcome home to this spacious 3,200 sf, 5 bed/3.5 bath, Elkhorn ranch. This one is all about location and family-friendly feaures. This well-loved and move-in ready home is situated near Elkhorn schools, shopping and entertainment. A little elbow grease and personal touches will this one shine! On the main floor you'll find the primary suite, two bedrooms and space for entertaining. Step out into the backyard to lounge around the firepit, relax to the serene sounds of the water feature, all while grilling on the built-in outdoor grill. The entertaining need not end there, head to the basement for a movie on the big screen (projector, screen and surround sound all stay!) or drink at the wet bar. What else could possibly be in this basement you ask? Two more bedrooms, a Jack and Jill bathroom and an additional half bath, plus storage! There is so much room for family activities in this house, you don'
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $375,000
