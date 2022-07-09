5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $385,000

Megan Bengtson, M: 402-740-5519, megan@apexgroupomaha.com, https://www.ApexGroupOmaha.com - Incredible 5 bed, 3 bath 3 car walk-out ranch in Sagewood! Open and spacious main floor perfect for entertaining. Kitchen and living room have a seamless flow. Kitchen has a large center island that you can sit at, darker kitchen cabinets, slate appliances that are all included, wood vinyl flooring and an eat-in dining area. Lovely living room has a corner stone fireplace. Lots of windows along the back of the house adds lots of natural light. Primary bedroom with ¾ bath, dual sinks, and walk-in closet. 2 bedrooms, full bath and laundry complete the main floor. Finished walk-out basement with a large rec room, 2 additional bedrooms, ¾ bath an tons of storage space. Lovely backyard has a deck, patio, and sprinkler system. Amazing location in the neighborhood and is walking distance to the Elementary, Middle and High School in the Elkhorn School District. Also, easy access to schools, shopping,