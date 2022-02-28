 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $399,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $399,900

Kelsey Cronin, M: 402-917-2377, kelsey.cronin@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - SUMMER IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER! Be prepared to be impressed by this 5 bedroom, 5 bath, one-owner home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac. Beautiful updates throughout, including white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite in the kitchen and main floor powder room, and gorgeous engineered wood floors! Step outside into your private oasis with an in-ground swimming pool complete with slide & brand new liner. Grill out on your brand new deck, complete with a gas hook up directly to the home so you will never have to buy propane again. Enjoy your summer nights in the fully enclosed patio complete with tile floors. Did I mention there is a separate FULL outside bathroom with access right off the pool just for your guests? You won’t want to miss this, schedule your appointment today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News