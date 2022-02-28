Kelsey Cronin, M: 402-917-2377, kelsey.cronin@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - SUMMER IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER! Be prepared to be impressed by this 5 bedroom, 5 bath, one-owner home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac. Beautiful updates throughout, including white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite in the kitchen and main floor powder room, and gorgeous engineered wood floors! Step outside into your private oasis with an in-ground swimming pool complete with slide & brand new liner. Grill out on your brand new deck, complete with a gas hook up directly to the home so you will never have to buy propane again. Enjoy your summer nights in the fully enclosed patio complete with tile floors. Did I mention there is a separate FULL outside bathroom with access right off the pool just for your guests? You won’t want to miss this, schedule your appointment today!
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $399,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said the Dodge County Attorney’s Office had not yet been formally requested to file charges against the teacher, but that a law enforcement investigation was ongoing.
Richard Register, a Fremont attorney, recently filed for the position of Dodge County attorney.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
A 31-year-old Fremont woman was arrested for second-degree trespassing on Feb. 19.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the area of First Street and Luther Road on Feb. 23 for a possible vehicle crash involving a gray G…
During the Dodge County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, the board received a letter from Ed Faltin, member of the Dodge County Vete…
Speaking to Glen and Nancy Ellis is nothing short of a boost of energy.
The Fremont Police Department recently has received numerous complaints of individuals in vehicles shooting BB/soft guns at individuals and property.
Summer Bojanski's early offense helped lift Bergan out of a scoring rut and into the state tournament for a fifth-straight year.
Bradley J. Bridges, 47, was arrested for third-degree domestic assault on Feb. 20.