5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $399,900

Kelsey Cronin, M: 402-917-2377, kelsey.cronin@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - SUMMER IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER! Be prepared to be impressed by this 5 bedroom, 5 bath, one-owner home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac. Beautiful updates throughout, including white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite in the kitchen and main floor powder room, and gorgeous engineered wood floors! Step outside into your private oasis with an in-ground swimming pool complete with slide & brand new liner. Grill out on your brand new deck, complete with a gas hook up directly to the home so you will never have to buy propane again. Enjoy your summer nights in the fully enclosed patio complete with tile floors. Did I mention there is a separate FULL outside bathroom with access right off the pool just for your guests? You won’t want to miss this, schedule your appointment today!