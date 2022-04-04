Stephanie Elliott, M: 402-707-0906, stephanie@thebrileyteam.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Beautiful two-story, 5-bed, 4-bath home only minutes from Standing Bear Lake! The entryway is two stories tall. Most of the house has 9+ foot ceilings, including the living room, kitchen, and dining room. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and beautiful countertops. An inviting living room with fireplace will be a favorite hangout spot for the family! Four bedrooms are on the second floor, as well as two full baths, including a whirlpool in the master bathroom. A finished walkout basement with a kitchenette gives extra space with endless possibilities. Additional 5th bedroom and 3/4 bath in the lower level. The yard is spacious with a deck. Beautiful neighborhood with plenty of restaurants and shopping nearby -- it's the perfect location! In addition to being zone to the new Westview High School!
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $410,000
