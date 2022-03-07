Kristy Howell, M: 402-616-6884, kristy.howell@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Hurry to this PRE-INSPECTED, 5-bedroom, 4 CAR garage home located in popular ELKHORN Highland Ridge. The entry is sure to impress with a soaring ceiling, CURVED staircase, beautiful chandelier, accompanied by an abundance of natural light. Kitchen features SS, GAS stove, granite, birch cabinets, breakfast bar, HIDDEN walk-in pantry, and hardwood flooring. The primary suite includes dual sinks, shower, WHIRLPOOL tub and custom walk-in closet. The NEWLY finished LL offers plenty of room, and includes 5th bedroom, future 3/4 bath an abundance of STORAGE. The exterior includes a large FLAT yard, partially fenced and sprinkler system. FABULOUS LOCATION just minutes from shopping & restaurants. Showings start SATURDAY 3/5!! Photos have been virtually staged.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $419,000
