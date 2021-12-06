Julie Tartaglia, M: 402-215-2156, julie.tartaglia@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - OPEN Sunday 12/5 1-3pm Villa living conveniently located just Southeast of 192nd and Pacific. Nearly 2200 sq. ft. on main, ranch home with walkout, finished lower level. 5 bedrooms plus office, den, living, eat in kitchen, 2 fireplaces, 2+ garage. Enjoy the west sunset views from the large windows and expansive views. Gated neighborhood of Whispering Hollow (aka Brookfield at the Ridges). Amenities Galore in surrounding areas. HOA dues cover lawn and snow removal. Flat driveway and front walk. Fully fenced. This is a great home! (Includes a very large storage area without infringing on lower living area!) Lots of bonus points for this home!
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $425,000
