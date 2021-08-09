Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - Stunning 2 story home in the Stone Creek Golf Course community! This spacious, move in ready 2 Story home has 5 bedrooms, kitchen w/ custom cabinets, solid surface countertops, large island & dinette area surrounded by huge windows overlooking the backyard. The family room is open to the kitchen & features a beautiful stone fireplace, built ins & large windows. Main floor also features a formal dining room, flex room great for an office or sitting room + beautiful wood floors . The 2nd level has 4 beds & 2 full baths including a large master bedroom with office/flex room. The finished basement's rec room & wet bar is sure to be a show stopper with it's unique design & finishes + plenty of space to entertain! LL also has 5th bed 3/4 bath & walks out to the fenced backyard with deck, patio, basketball court & sprinkler system. Newer interior paint + windows have all been replaced. House is
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $435,000
