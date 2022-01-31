5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $439,000

Tammy English, M: 402-968-9184, tammy.english@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - True 5 bedroom, 4 bath, 3 car garage, 2 story home in popular Walnut Ridge neighborhood with a saltwater swimming pool, and fully fenced backyard!!! Includes walk-out basement, remote theater screen, remodeled 3/4 bathroom on lower level, updated main floor bath, spacious primary suite with large walk in closet, soaking tub and separate shower. Main floor has beautiful, updated stone fireplace, updated light fixtures, wood floors, open floorplan, granite kitchen countertops, sitting room, & formal dining/office area. The backyard is an oasis with an in ground swimming pool with slide (converted to saltwater in 2020 & brand new liner end of 2021), illuminated fountain, built-in fire pit, huge newly finished deck (new decorative metal railing in 2021) and large patio. This gem is a MUST SEE and won't last!!!! Book your tour now!