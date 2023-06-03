Heather Chaney, M: 402-216-5705, heather.chaney@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Richland Homes Blue Sapphire Ranch Plan on large walkout lot backing to green space. 5 bedroom home, 3 up, 2 down. Covered Deck, 2 car garage. Quartz countertops in kitchen, large island, smart thermostat, gas fireplace with stone surround. James Hardie siding, sprinkler system. Gas appliance package and so much more. Ready June 2023.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $446,513
