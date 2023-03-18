Daniel Spence, M: 402-658-9199, dspence@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Professional photos coming soon! Only 3 years new this Richland built 5 bedroom 4 bath two story with finished walk-out lower level. Offers many upgrades custom blinds drop zone. Fenced back yard, neighbors to the rear of the lot, Bamboo wood floors, hardy plank siding, smart switches, 9 foot walk-in pantry and even a 50 amp EV charging outlet. Laundry room upstairs with the bedrooms. Gas line on deck for grilling, sprinkler system, quartz counters in kitchen.